KCR copying Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, resumed the foot march from here on Wednesday and covered over 28 km.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walked along with Rahul Gandhi. Bhatt is the first noted Bollywood celebrity to have joined the Yatra. She interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the walk. People cheered as she walked for some distance at a brisk pace with Gandhi. The actor-director-producer has been vocal about various issues on social media.

In the evening, Rahul addressed a street corner meeting at Muthangi where he halted for the night. Continuing the tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Rahul Gandhi said KCR was copying Modi.

He said Modi was helping two corporate companies in getting contracts and financial benefits. KCR's family was taking all money siphoned off in the corruption and commissions from the projects.

Rahul said Modi toppled the Congress led government in Madhya Pradesh and tried in vain to dethrone Congress government in Rajasthan. KCR was buying opposition MLAs to weaken the rival parties in Telangana.

He said the Centre was trying to privatize PSUs like BHEL and BDL but Congress would strongly fight and oppose any such move.

He further alleged that Modi had ruined India's economy by selling the public assets like ports, roads and airports to the corporate companies. The small and medium sectors had been destroyed completely after demonetization and the enforcement of GST. Prices of LPG and petrol had skyrocketed and BJP was indulging in divisive politics. He said only Congress was fighting against the saffron brigade.