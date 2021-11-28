KCR directs TRS MPs to 'raise paddy' in Parliament

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked TRS MPs to raise paddy procurement issue in the parliament. The parliament session will begin from November 29 and the State government is to raise the issue. The TRS Supremo has reportedly convened a meeting with the MPs to raise the issue in the parliament during its session. "The Centre said that it will procure paddy from the State as usual. However, there is no clarity on the stocks to be procured as it refused to get Yasangi stocks. The Centre also said that it will not disclose the increase of stocks being sought by the State government."

The Centre denied that there is no chance of getting Yasangi paddy, increased the stocks limit and set up yearly targets. Keeping these issues in view, the Chief Minister reportedly directed the party MPs to raise the same in the parliament. The Centre is not in a mood to get more paddy stocks from the States as there is less space for storage, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre will procure the stocks and asked the State to stop criticising on the same. 'As the Centre asked for alternative crops instead of paddy, the State is to take a decision to push for alternate crops to avoid future problems in this regard.'