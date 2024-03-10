Live
Just In
KCR endorses MLC candidate Naveen Kumar with B-form
Highlights
Rangareddy: In a significant development, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao extended his endorsement to Nagar Kunta Naveen Kumar Reddy of Shadnagar, presenting him with the B-Form to contest as a candidate. The gesture, symbolising support from the BRS party, underscored hopes for success in the upcoming local body elections.
The former chief minister conveyed his best wishes to Naveen Kumar, expressing confidence in the BRS party’s prospects in the electoral fray. The event witnessed the presence of notable figures including former minister Srinivas Goud, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, and other dignitaries.
