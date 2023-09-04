KCR govt failed to stop suicides of farmers: Gudur

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state executive committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the continued suicides of farmers of Telangana and criticized that the BRS government has miserably failed in preventing them.

In a media statement, he said that the latest suicides of three formers from Medak and Nirmal districts on September 2 bear testimony to the state government’s failure in putting a stop to them.

He said that while Chief Minister and supremo of Bharat Rashtra Samithi K Chandrasekhara Rao call for “Ab ki bar kisansarkar” at the Centre, he has forgotten the farmers’ plights in his own backyard. He said, that a day did not pass in the state in past 10 years without the news of suicides of farmers in the state in the media, reflects the sorry state of affairs prevailing in the farm sector of the state.

The BJP leader said that nearly 7,000 farmers have taken their lives in the past ten years in the state due to financial problems. In this year alone nearly 100 farmers have committed suicides in the state. He said that the farmers were committing suicides as there was no protection to them when crops fail. He said that there was no enough insurance coverage to them to get compensation to face crop failures. Reddy said that most of the farmers did not have institutional financing and were forced to depend on the usurers for capital for raising the crops. High interest rates have been claiming the lives of the farmers, he pointed out.

“The state government did not implement the Phasal Bima Yojana of the Centre which insulates the farmers from crop failures. Along with this scheme, several other schemes being launched by the Centre for the benefit of the farmers were not implemented in the state,” he charged.