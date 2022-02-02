'KCR is the real face of anti-Dalit'says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly using inappropriate language against the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his media conference held on Tuesday.

Addressing a virtual media conference late on Tuesday evening, Bandi said that CM KCR's statements to rewrite the Constitution showed his egoistic and arrogant attitude and his insult towards Dr B R Ambedkar, the Father of Indian Constitution. Calling the TRS chief anti-Dalit, anti-BC and anti-underprivileged, Bandi said that the downfall of KCR had started. "The TRS MPs boycotted President's address to the Parliament. The CM failed to keep his promise of installing 125-feet Ambedkar statue, make Dalit the first Chief Minister of Telangana and did not give three acres to Dalits as promised. But, now he is calling the BJP anti-Dalit only to defame the Centre and the Prime Minister," he alleged.

Seeking a sedition case against KCR, Bandi asked the civil society groups and Dalits to condemn the statements made by KCR against the Constitution.

Calling CM KCR a repeat liar, the BJP leader said that Rs 60,000 crore expenditure on Jal Jeevan Mission was only for the financial year 2022-23. It was not the same as CM KCR jacking up the prices of piped water supply in Telangana from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore for cuts and commissions, he added.

Alleging that the TRS chief was involved in a scam during his tenure as a union minister, Bandi raised serious objections to making the PM and CJI controversial regarding setting up of an international arbitration centre.

"The PM and FM are prepared to listen to the suggestions and advices on the budget. But, abusive outbursts are not the way," the BJP leader said, adding that KCR was worried about losing the Assembly elections and resorting to maligning the BJP and its leaders.