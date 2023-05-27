KCR, Kejriwal met to discuss liquor scam case: Ponnala

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Saturday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Telangana counterpart CM KCR to discuss the infamous liquor scam case.



Speaking to the media persons here, Ponnala asked Kejriwal as to where Anna Hazare, who used to be by the side of Kejriwal all the time. Stating that the predecessors of KCR took a total loans of Rs 71,000 crore in the last 69 years, he said the present CM had taken Rs 5 lakh crore loans in the last nine years.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ponnala asked the PM whether he has faith in democracy? He said the people in the country were raising their hands and shouting slogans against the BJP's rule. He mocked that the BJP government was nothing, but a government of ordinances. He made it clear that there would not be any change in the undemocratic rule of the BJP, irrespective of the new Parliament building.

He also asked Modi as to what happened to his promise of bringing back black money. He dared the BJP leaders whether they have guts to hold a discussion on the black money issue. He wondered whether PM Modi has guts to hold a debate on provision of jobs.