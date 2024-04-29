Live
KCR misleading people on power supply: Jagga Reddy
Hyderabad: While accusing former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao of continuously 'misleading’ people on power supply in the State, PCC working president and former MLA T Jagga Reddy described KCR as a ‘professor of falsehoods’.
Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Jagga Reddy lambasted the BRS president for indulging in a mudslinging campaign against the Congress government and for telling blatant lies on various issues. "There are no power cuts in Telangana, but KCR made a tweet that he had experienced frequent power cuts while having lunch at former minister Srinivas Goud's residence in Mahbubnagar. KCR's pain is not about the power supply; it is about the loss of political power," he pointed out.
Jagga Reddy said that as the people had cut political power to the KCR family, the BRS president was in frustration and was speaking without logic. "If Congress gets 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister and will do justice to all sections of the people," he added.