KCR pays glowing tributes to Jyoti Phule

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paid rich tributes to Bahujan philosopher, social reformer and the revolutionary in the fight against caste discrimination-Mahatma Jyoti Rao Govind Rao Phule on occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday. The Chief Minister already announced the conduct of Phule's birthday celebrations as a State festival in all district headquarters. KCR recalled the services of Phule who toiled his entire life to build a discrimination free and equality of all sections in the society.

He said the social reformer Phule's unstinted efforts laid a strong path for revolutionary changes for the upliftment of Dalit Bahujan community in the country.

Taking inspiration from Phule, the CM said that the Telangana government has introduced slew of welfare programmes to the empowerment of Backward Sections. The government's efforts has put the State on top and also a role model in the implementation of welfare schemes for all weaker sections and empowerment of artisan community in the country.

To ensure the access to quality education by all deserved sections, KCR said that the government had established Mahatma Jyoti Phule BC Welfare Gurukul educational institutions. The BC Gurukuls were also opened in all Assembly Constituencies. Special Gurukulams have been set up for girl students. The government already initiated steps to open a first of its kind Women University in the country in Telangana. Phule laid a strong pillar for girl education by encouraging his wife Savitri Phule to become the first woman teacher in the country, KCR remembered.

Under the Phule BC Videshi Vidya Nidhi (for overseas education), students are already availing Rs 20 lakh financial assistance to move abroad and pursue professional courses of their choice.

The State government has built self-respect bhavans specifically for the Bahujans and is also implementing several welfare schemes for them.