KCR recalls promises only during polls: BJP

Nampally : Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president DK Aruna on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that promises would come to his mind only during the elections.

In a statement, she said that the implementation of free power up to 250 units per month to hairdressing salons and laundry shops was an old promise and it was implemented now with an eye on bypolls to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency.

She said that the CM made several promises in the past during the elections and did not implement them so far. She reminded that he made a plethora of promises to the people of the State during the general elections to the Assembly in 2018. However, he forgot their implementation in the past 2 years.

The BJP leader alleged that the irrigation projects being announced recently by the Chief Minister to Nalgonda district were also old promises. She said that the promise to decrease the age to 57 years to get Asara pension was not implemented, and new pensions were not given and those who were eligible to get pension were kept waiting for months together.

Also, the applications of many physically challenged people for pensions were pending for months together. Pensions were not granted even after the disability certificates were issued through the camps held by the government.

Pensions were also not being renewed to the physically challenged and they were made to wait months together to get pension. Aruna also criticised that 2 BHK houses construction was not completed and the completed units were not allocated to the beneficiaries.

She said that selection of beneficiaries for the 2BHK houses was not taken up in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency and even a single unit was not constructed there so far.