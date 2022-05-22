KCR scared of facing Modi: Bandi

Hyderabad: It makes him go on touring other States when Modi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad, Says State BJP president

Addressing the preparatory meeting of combined Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad party leaders on according a grand welcome to the Pime Minister on his visit to the State, here on Saturday, he lashed out at CM KCR for extending financial assistance to farmers who reportedly died in Delhi. He said thousands of farmers, RTC workers, unemployed and even intermediate students have committed suicide in Telangana. There were incidents in which desperate farmers ended their lives when their crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains. However, CM KCR did not extend even a paise of financial assistance to them. But, "it is a shame on the part of CM KCR to extend financial assistance to the farmers in the other States for the sake of publicity," he added.

The Karimnagar MP said that the unprecedented response to Union Minister Amit Shah's meeting has brought accolades for the hard work of the party cadre in Telangana from the Central leadership of the party. Similarly, he called upon the party cadre for extending a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting the State on May 26.CM KCR developed cold feet and shied away from facing Modi, and, people are scoffing at the filthy language used by CK KCR's son and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, he added.

The party and leaders have resolved that thousands of party cadre and people would give grand welcome to Modi all along the route from the airport to Gachibowli. Besides, the party will put up hoardings and flexes across the city marking the visit of the Prime Minister.