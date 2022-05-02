KCR scared of Rahul Gandhi's visit: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy claimed on Sunday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was 'scared' of the visit of the party leader Rahul Gandhi to the State. He asked KCR as to why he was obstructing Gandhi's visit to the Osmania University.

In a statement here, Reddy said the arrest of party MLA Jagga Reddy, who was going to the OU campus, was also a classic example to prove that KCR was scared of Rahul Gandhi. He wondered if they were living in a democracy or a feudal State? He said the lavish life enjoyed by KCR and his children was because of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy condemned the arrest of NSUI activists by the police and demanded their immediate release as also of Jagga Reddy. He urged authorities to cooperate for successful conduct of Rahul Gandhi's meeting.