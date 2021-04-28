KCR tests negative in rapid test

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday tested negative in the rapid test conducted by the doctors at his farmhouse. The results of the RT-PCR tests results are likely to come on Thursday.

The team of doctors led by Chief Minister's personal doctor MV Rao examined the health of KCR at his farmhouse on Wednesday and declared that his is stable. The Chief Minister is under isolation at his farmhouse at Eravelli after getting tested positive for corona. The doctors took up a rapid test and also an RT-PCR test on Wednesday. While the rapid test showed a negative report, the RT-PCR test result would come out on Thursday.

The chief minister and his son, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, his nephew J Santosh have tested positive for corona and are under isolation.