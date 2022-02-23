KCR to inaugurate Mallanna Sagar reservoir today

Hyderabad: Telangana's biggest water storage body, Mallanna Sagar reservoir, is all set for grand inauguration on Wednesday. The Irrigation officials have made elaborate arrangements for its inauguration by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who will dedicate it to the nation.

The total installed capacity of the reservoir is 50 tmc ft. All the works pertaining to the construction of Mallanna Sagar have been completed. Due to heavy rains in the recent times, the trial run was delayed. Officials said that at least 10 tmc ft of water could be stored in the current year and could be used for irrigation in districts of Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Medak. Meanwhile, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to share his happiness on the inauguration of the reservoir. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's dream has come true. Despite facing many hurdles created by the opposition, the project was completed. The reservoir will eradicate drought permanently." A team of engineers working under Kaleshwaram project were deployed to monitor the functioning of the pumphouses. The officials were calculating water flow on hourly basis. Based on the outcome, the Irrigation wing would prepare action plan on the release of water for irrigation purpose in the ensuing Kharif season. The reservoir will help to provide irrigation facility to 18 lakh acres. The underwater tunnel on a stretch of 13-km in the reservoir paved way to lift water uninterruptedly.