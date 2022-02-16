KCR to meet Congress allies to garner support against BJP

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is making all-out efforts to bring all anti-BJP forces under a single platform, has decided to meet the allies of Congress in the coming days.

KCR had a telephonic talk with the 86-year old former prime minister, Deve Gowda. The octogenarian leader is said to have assured the CM of his support. KCR told him that he would soon meet him and discuss in detail the ways and means to counter the BJP in the next general election.

It is learnt that KCR is of the view that all regional parties should unite to put a check on the saffron party. Hence, he is contemplating to meet all the heads of regional parties and convince them to join hands to fight the BJP. However, it is still not clear whether he would revive the UPA or make efforts to form a new front. It may be mentioned here that he would also be meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and political strategist Prashant Kishore soon.

TRS sources say that KCR appears to be of the view that the proposed Front should be dominated by the regional parties and Congress should only be a part of the Front. It should not be a Congress-led Front. This may also be agreeable to the TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he feels.

If the Front gets a majority to form the government at the Centre, then there would be no problem but in case of a hung Parliament, then the Congress will be forced to support the Front of regional parties not vice versa.

KCR wants to convince all the Congress-friendly regional parties the importance of having a common programme while forming the Front so that there would be no problems in forming the government and governance. It would also help TRS in playing a key role in national politics, the party feels.

The process of forming a new Front would gain momentum after the outcome of the UP elections. They feel that the BJP will suffer major setback in UP and other Assembly elections and that would result in change in political equations at a fast pace.