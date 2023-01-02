Keeping the fountain pens alive

Hyderabad: In the digital era, fountain pens have gone out of fashion and electronic devices have taken its place but even today there are a few vintage fountain pen collectors who enthusiastically care for these pens. 16-year-old Adarsh Lakshman is one such amasser and has over a hundred antiquated pens to his collection.

Speaking to The Hans India, Adarsh Lakshman, a class XII student, said that both of his grandfathers had a passion of collecting fountain pens especially during their 40's and 50's, a which was around the same time when Indian pens were encouraged to be used as there was a great need for Swadeshi products.

The fountain pen industry had sprouted across the country at that point in time including the one's such as Ratnam and Guider from Rajahmundry, Prasad and Asoka from Tenali, Dayal Bagh from Agra, Sulekha in Bengal, Wilson in Mumbai, among many others.

From Kolkata to Coimbatore, they all helped shape a viable Swadeshi industry for India and his grandfathers' passion for these pens motivated him to follow their footsteps. Adarsh began his journey from collecting and repairing pens by visiting various flea markets and stationery shops where these pens were often cornered and neglected.

He collected fountain pens not just for his own pleasure but also to honor nation builders and industry veterans like Radhikanath Saha, G D Naidu, K V Ratnam and others who shaped our country's industrial sector and contributed for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He has collected more than a hundred pens and almost all of them are Indian-made and are made up of celluloid, ebonite, plastic and acrylic. These pens have different mechanisms for filling the ink, some pens have a reservoir, others have a piston then there are the ones with a cartridge. Adarsh has collected pens from brands including Ratnam, Guider and Prasad.

Stressing on how fountain pens are more effective, he said, "Now-a-days students commonly use ballpoint pens or gel pens. While these pens serve their purpose quite well, fountain pens can have other added benefits like heightened fine motor skills, promoting a sense of caring for their belongings and arguably, better handwriting and when all of this is put together."

He adds saying that they also help us develop a more relaxed writing style, which prevents our hands from fatiguing thereby allowing for long writing hours, making them even more beneficial for students.