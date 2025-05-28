Key depts told to brace for monsoon readiness

Hyderabad: In preparation for the monsoon, VB Kamalasan Reddy, director, Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre, on Monday called upon all departments to collaborate and nominate qualified officers to join TGICCC. He emphasised importance of forming a dedicated joint action team and urged timely use of TGICCC services throughout the monsoon period.

At the meeting held at the war room in TGICCC key officials representing the Hyderabad Collectorate, GHMC, Fire Services, HYDRA, TGSPDCL, Medical & Health department, IMD, SDRF, HMWS&SB and the commissionerates of Cyberabad & Rachakonda headed by the DG & Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad were present.

The meeting focused on assessing and enhancing the preparedness for the monsoon with special emphasis on flood monitoring and traffic management at 141 identified water-logging hotspots in GHMC limits. An action plan was discussed for power restoration during heavy rainfall, diverting floodwaters to designated nalas, mitigation of seasonal diseases, Identification and necessary action on dilapidated structures, deployment of Aapda Mitra volunteers and NGOs for emergency support, promotion and use of SACHET Mobile Application and other government services to ensure public safety.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand appealed to all departments to proactively anticipate challenges and pre-deploy teams at vulnerable water-logging and critical points by teams from GHMC, Traffic Police, HMWS&SB, TGSPDCL, HYDRA.

He called for optimum utilisation of TGICCC advanced facilities and communication system for real-time coordination during disaster and emergency situations.

Y Nagi Reddy, representing the Fire Services department, emphasised the need for the command control centre to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) defining the roles and responsibilities of various departments, including Medical & Health, for efficient handling of fire-related incidents during the monsoon.

Officers AV Ranganath (HYDRA), Mukunda Rao (Hyderabad collectorate), N Narsimlu, Director (Operations)TGSPDCL, Sahadev Ratnakar, CE(M) GHMC, Dr Gajarao Bhupal, Joint CP, Cyberabad and others attended the meeting. It concluded with a collective commitment by all departments to work in synergy for the safety and well-being of the citizens during the monsoon.