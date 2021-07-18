Khul Ja Sim Sim

Hyderabad: There is good news for film buffs. The State Government has given its nod for reopening of theatres from Sunday. The theatres have been closed since May 21 following lockdown in wake of the second wave of the corona pandemic.

A decision to this effect has been taken after a delegation of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce met Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Saturday.

The delegation led by Chamber president Murali Mohan and Sunil Narang, and State Film Development Corporation (SFDC) executive director Kishore Babu were present at the meeting.

They urged the government to address the problems faced by the industry. The minister is said to have assured the chamber members that he would take the issues faced by the industry to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Though the government has given its nod to reopen theatres from Sunday, some theatre owners expressed that they would reopen theatres from July 23, when a new film would be released.

The delegation urged the minister to take necessary steps for providing incentives and subsidies as promised to the industry. For commencing the shootings and screening films in the state.

The minister reportedly agreed to the demand.



The minister assured them that he would examine the issues regarding relief from the property tax, waiver of power bills, flexible ticket pricing, waiver from the Goods and Service Tax (GST) and collection of parking fee.

Those who met the Minister included Anupam Reddy, Abhishek Nama, Sadananda Goud, Bal Govind and other representatives.





