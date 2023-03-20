Kin of BRS leaders, party workers qualified for Group I, charges Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed here on Sunday that children of BRS ZPTC members, sarpanches and single window chairmen, their relatives and those working form the public representatives had qualified for the Group-I. As per information received by the party, 50 had qualified from a mandal and six from a small village, he said in a statement listing 'unbelievable truth'. Bandi blamed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son KTR for the scam, wondering how SIT appointed by him could inquire into it. He asserted that only a judicial probe would unveil truth.

The BJP leader demanded dismissal of KTR, as the leak was done with his cooperation by a close associate, after collecting Rs 3 lakh to Rs.5 lakh from each candidate. To support his claim, Bandi cited the example of 50 qualifying from a mandal in Jagtial, besides six from a small village. "These are children of BRS leaders, relatives and those working for them. Those who qualified also include four sons of sarpanches, son of a single window chairman, a body guard working with a ZPTC member, son of a Central government employee. A son of sarpanch though not eligible qualified". Bandi alleged that, like film stars' involvement in drugs case the question paper leak was handed over to SIT, as part of conspiracy, to divert attention.