King Kothi palace demolition: Notices served on owners to stop 

Hyderabad: Reacting to the video of historic King Kothi palace being demolished by the builder, who purchased it from one of the Trusts created by the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, being widely shared on social media, the Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development on Sunday asked the police department to maintain a vigil on demolition of the heritage structure.

According to residents, on Saturday evening, a portion of the palace was razed and smoothened into flat ground by using an earthmover. Similarly, the ceiling and walls were also pulled down. The locals, however, said that the old swimming pool, the well and the 101-room zenana (women's quarters) were left intact.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said, "The King Kothi palace is a notified heritage structure and can't be altered, modified and demolished without prior permission from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)."

The Special Chief Secretary also said that King Kothi palace is in civil dispute. He further said that all said owners were served notices not to alter, level and do anything.