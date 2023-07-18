Kishan accorded traditional welcome in London

Hyderabad/London: Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy, was accorded a traditional welcome in London by the Overseas Friends of BJP wing of the United Kingdom. The minister, on completion of his two-day itinerary in the USA, on Monday reached London to address the Meet-and-Greet interaction of OFB-UK.

The BJP chief was welcomed amidst the Vedic chants and Harati in Indian tradition on his arrival at Heathrow airport.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister saw the changes brought into the Indian society in the last nine years and various programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. He explained how the Centre’s initiatives have focused on the aspirations of the Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) living abroad and enhancing respect for them.

Later, Kishan Reddy answered the questions of youth participating in the programme. Students of the Sanskruthi Center for Cultural Excellence have presented cultural programmes during the occasion. The OFB-UK wing president Kuldip Shekawath, general secretary Suresh Mangalagiri, members of the OFB-UK and PIOs participated in the event.