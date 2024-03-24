Kishan flays KCR’s remark on Kejri’s arrest

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy demanded BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to spell out, why he came out to call the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal a black day, but observed silence over the arrest of his daughter BRS MLC K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam.

Terming the response of KCR as the pot calling the kettle black, Kishan Reddy said that the BRS chief made BRS MPs accuse the BJP and the Centre of resorting to political vendetta by arresting Kejriwal. Also, linking the arrest of Kavitha to Telangana and its politics is patently misleading people to gain sympathy.

The Union Minister said that the liquor scam has “nothing to do with Telangana and Telangana sentiment. The probe was carried out following the report of an alleged scam by the officials of the Delhi government lodging a complaint on the same.