Kishan pays floral tributes to Jagjeevan Ram

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Friday paid floral tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram by garlanding his statue in front of Nizam's College Grounds on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Speaking to media persons later, he recalled that Babu Jagjivan Ram was born in the Dalit community and served the country at the highest level. “In 1977, the then Congress government scrapped democracy and freedom of the press with dictatorial policies and imprisoned lakhs of people. At that time Jagjivan Ram rebelled against the Congress and joined the Janata Party. Jagjivan Ram played a key role in bringing the Janata Party to power along with Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, Chandrashekhar, Vajpayee and Advani. He served as defence minister and deputy prime minister in the Janata Party government,” he said.

Jagjivan Ram played an important role in uniting the democratic forces when the Congress government declared emergency, which violated the rights of the people, suppressed the freedom of the press and killed lakhs of people,” he said.