Kishan Reddy asks CM KCR to release funds for MMTS phase-II

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to take steps for the release of pending funds for the completion of the second phase of MMTS works in Hyderabad.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Sunday, he said that nearly six years have elapsed since the Centre had sanctioned the second phase of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) is an extension of the first phase of MMTS, given the growing transport needs of the city.

The second phase of MMTS had to start with the Centre and the State governments sharing the estimated cost of Rs 816.55 crore to take up the project.

Kishan Reddy said that the State government has to provide Rs 544.36 crore to the railways. However, so far it has only contributed Rs 129 crore and payment of Rs 414 crore yet to be paid to the railway.

Considering the needs of the people of Hyderabad the Centre has already spent Rs 789.28 crore, which is double to its share.

The second phase of works has come to grinding halt following the State government not clearing its dues. Further, the project cost has escalated to Rs 951 crore. As per the agreement the State government has to provide Rs 634 crore and the railways to bear Rs 317 crore. Completion of the project works has come to a halt as the railways have already spent double to its share the works would not resume unless the State government clears its share.

The Secunderabad MP asked the CM to take steps for the release of pending funds for the early completion of the project and also asked CM to take personal interest for taking up the Ghatkesar-Rayagiri MMTS line for providing connectivity to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri.

He said that following the agreement entered upon by the State government the railways had already given its nod for the construction of the railway line with an estimated cost of Rs 412 crore in 2016-17. However, the works have not started till date as the State government has not released Rs 75 crore sought by the railways to kickstart the works.

He asked the CM for the release of Rs 75 crore. The development of the Yadadri temple project is nearing completion and it is likely to be the major pilgrim destination for the people and needs MMTS connectivity.