Kishan Reddy bats for strengthening Indo-Peru ties

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy extended his greetings to the people of Peru on its 204th Independence Day. On Thursday, he was the chief guest at a celebration held in Delhi to honour this significant day.

Kishan Reddy noted that Peru and India have maintained friendly relations since 1963, and these ties have strengthened in recent years. Both countries are committed to democratic values and share a mutual understanding on key international issues. He expressed happiness over their cooperative efforts to enhance harmony among South American countries.

Peru, one of the most active trading nations in South America, is becoming an increasingly preferred partner for India. The trade relationship between the two countries is strengthening year by year. This collaboration goes beyond economic matters, encompassing cultural and traditional exchanges that foster a sense of brotherhood among their people. Notably, bilateral trade has reached $6 million.

Steps are being taken to sign a free trade agreement to further bolster economic relations between the two nations, with negotiations currently ongoing. In an era when the world is advancing toward sustainable development, both India and Peru are focusing on achieving further growth in this area through joint efforts. Peru’s rich mineral resources—including gold, silver, zinc, mercury, copper, lithium, rare earth elements, and iron ore—will support India’s goals in eco-friendly energy initiatives.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has launched the National Critical Minerals Mission to achieve self-sufficiency in the critical minerals sector. In March 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Geological Survey of India and Peru’s Instituto Geológico Minero y Metallúrgico (INGEMMET).

There are also opportunities for cooperation in fields such as space research, information technology, renewable energy, medicine, and agriculture. A team of Indian mining officials will participate in the ‘Perumin-2025’ program to be held in Arequipa, Peru, this September. The International Potato Centre, based in Peru, is planning to establish its South Asia regional office in Agra, symbolising the strong agricultural relations between the two countries. This centre is expected to benefit Indian farmers and enhance creativity in agricultural research. Kishan Reddy expressed gratitude to the Peruvian authorities for the opportunity to celebrate International Yoga Day at iconic sites such as Machu Picchu, the Carl Valley, and the Coricancha Temple.