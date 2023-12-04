Kishan Reddy calls Katipalli Venkataramana Reddy a giants killer

Hyderabad : BJP Telangana State president Kishan Reddy said that his party's candidate Katipalli Venkataramana Reddy defeated former Chief Minister KCR and CM candidate Revanth Reddy, in Kamareddy constituency. This is the first time in the 75-year political history of the country that candidate became a giant killer and defeated KCR and Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said, "We wish Katipalli all the best. He reminded that the BJP has achieved a remarkable victory in three states and its vote bank has increased to 14 per cent in Telangana.

He said that they did not get the expected results. He said that they will review with the national leadership and correct the errors. They will be ready by the Lok Sabha elections. He said that they will respect the verdict of Telangana people. BJP and Katipalli created history by defeating KCR and Revanth Reddy. He said BJP is the only party in Telangana which has increased its voting percentage. He said that Congress and BRS have spent a lot of money and tried to get benefit in the elections.