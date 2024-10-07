Kishan Reddy flags off new train from Sec'bad to Goa

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Minies, G Kishan Reddy, said that the newtrain service from Secunderabad and Goa will benefit the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

On Sunday, he addressed the media after flagging off a bi-weekly train from Secunderabad to Goa. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav for the new train service.

Kishan Reddy said that the new train comes at a time of Navaratri celebrations. "So far, there was no direct train from Secunderabad to Goa. The new train service would be very convenient for the people, especially for tourists from the Telugu States,” he added.

One train per week leaves Secunderabad with ten coaches and reaches Guntakal. There, it joins with another ten coaches from Tirupati to Goa train service.

In addition, four coaches going to Goa were connected to the train travelling four days a week between Kachiguda - Yalahanka. These four coaches used to join the Shalimar-Goa train at Guntakal. The minister said that it was brought to his notice that all the trains between Secunderabad and Goa are running with 100 per cent occupancy, and many people are having trouble finding seats.

Against this, he requested the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to solve the issue. He responded positively. It followed with the announcement of the new train service, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that the journey lasts about 20 hours and is very convenient for the people of Telugu States and Karnataka. The Secunderabad-Goa special train adds to the efforts of the tourism development sector of these three States. Also, for further strengthening trade and cultural relations.

This biweekly train departs from Secunderabad on Wednesdays and Fridays. The return journey from Vasco da Gama is on Thursday and Saturday.

Kishan Reddy said that a lot of development work has been done in the railway sector in Telangana in the past ten years.

The electrification of the railway network in Telangana State is almost completed, as new railway lines, electrification, doubling and tripling works have been completed to a large extent.

Recalling the Centre's 100-day programme, he said that the Centre has made special efforts to expand railways in Telangana and made special allocations in the budget.

The Centre has started eight new railway line projects worth 24,600 crores to expand the rail network of 900 kilometres in various States,

It also has a railway line from Telangana of 173 kms between Bhadrachalam-Malkangiri approved at an estimated cost of 4,109 crores.

Secunderabad 5th Vande Bharat train (between Nagpur- Secunderabad) has also been started as part of this 100-day plan.

In that part, the Centre has given its node for an industrial smart city in Zaheerabad with Rs 2,361 crore, along with the investment of 10,000 crores to create 1.74 lakh jobs under this project.

Similarly, the national highway development works between Hyderabad and Nagpur will be taken up with Rs 6,661 crore, and the works will start soon. In turn, it will help economic development and job creation.