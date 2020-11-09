Kishan Reddy launches GHMC poll campaign with 'Abkibar BJP Mayor'

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the State government for delaying in sending a comprehensive crop damage report to the Centre despite writing three letters to the State government seeking the report.

Addressing a public meeting of party leaders and cadre in Hockey Grounds at Sikh village in Secunderabad here on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said, "The State government did not send its report in view of Dubbaka bypoll and the ensuing GHMC elections to politically blame the Centre and the BJP for doing nothing for Telangana."

A day after the State executive committee meeting, the Secunderabad MP has launched the party campaign calling "Abkibar BJP Mayor," taking on the TRS, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao. He said that the State government run by the father-son duo was scared to send the report ahead of the GHMC elections, because, the Centre granting assistance might make the BJP and Centre popular among the voters, he added.

Stating that the Hyderabad city has been shared between the two families, the BJP MP said, "While Kalvakuntla family has got the new city as its share, the Owaisi family is ruling the Old City."

He said that the city had got Krishna river water during N Chandrababu Naidu's regime with Rs 400 crore granted by late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee government at the Centre. Similarly, the Godavari river water had come during the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime. "What Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has brought is only flood and drain water into people's homes," he added.

The BJP MP said the gross negligence on the part of the government for not taking desilting of storm water drains has resulted in the flooding of the city and loss of 40 lives. He asked Minister KT Rama Rao as to where all the money had gone if he had spent Rs 67,000 crore on development of Hyderabad? Why the city was in such a mess of damaged roads, drains? he asked.

He called the TRS a party of "lies, corruption, illegal arrests in which two families are looting the Hyderabad and Telangana."