Kishan Reddy tells people to hoist tri-colour atop houses on Aug 15

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday called upon people of the State and country to hoist the national flag atop their houses on August 15 this year.

He made the remark while addressing a gathering at a meeting held in the city.

Reddy said coming 25 years were crucial for making the country a global teacher.

He said number of youth would come down after 2047.

"Youth should serve the country in various capacities and make their contributions in its growth." Film actress Krithi Shetty, Heart Fullness Institute guide Kamalesh D Patil, UNESCO-MGIEP director Ananta Durayappa attended the event along with the minister.