Kishan urges people to vote without fail
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday appealed to people to utilise their voting rights without fail.
After taking part in the Adi Shankaracharya’s Jayanthi celebrations at Sankar Mutt and performing puja at Mahankali Ammavari temple in Amberpet, he told the media, “The polling percentage the city witnessing is low. People should not treat polling day as a holiday; instead, everyone should utilise their democratic right of voting as their responsibility.” He urged people to reach their respective polling stations early and vote. Later, he visited the Ganesh and Ujjain Mahankali temples in Secunderabad and the Yellamma temple in Balkampet and offered prayers.
Reddy said he prayed for country’s progress in all fields and to emerge as a developed country free from terrorism. He expressed confidence that the country would emerge as the third-largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three years.