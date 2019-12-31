Kishan's fiat to expedite flyover work in Amberpet

Amberpet: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday held a high-level official meeting in Dilkusha Guest House seeking immediate construction of Che Number flyover in Amberpet.

Addressing officials at the meeting, Reddy advised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to remove the obstacles coming in the way of speedy completion of flyover.

Among those present at the meeting were GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, NHAI Regional Officer Ravi Prasad, top officials of R&B department, Ganapathi Reddy and Rajendra Kumar.