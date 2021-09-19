Kitex to set up 2 fiber to apparel clusters

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana and Kitex Group from Kerala signed an MoU for setting up two integrated fibre to apparel manufacturing clusters in Telangana on Saturday.

Kitex will invest a total of Rs 2,400 crore in these two locations. Work on both the clusters will commence within the next 3 months in Warangal (Kakatiya Mega Textile Park) and Rangareddy (Sitarampur) districts.

Kitex, the second largest infant garments manufacturing company in the world, will generate direct employment for 22,000 people and out of that 19,000 will be women through the proposed clusters. It will generate indirect employment of about 18,000 people. The project focuses on rural employment for unskilled people, semi and illiterate people.

Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao formally welcomed the Kitex Garments Ltd to Telangana. During the MoU signing ceremony, KTR reiterated that the Telangana Government would provide complete support to the Kitex Group in setting up their units in Warangal and Rangareddy districts.

The minister stated that once the company starts operations, it could purchase cotton grown in about three lakh acres in Telangana.

KTR urged the Kitex Group management to give priority to the local youth and women when it comes to employment. The State Government will provide skill training to the locals and make them industry ready, he added.

Kitex MD Sabu Jacob said, "We intend to support the State in achieving its vision of developing a world class ecosystem in Textile and Apparel Manufacturing in Telangana with a focus on creation of a large number of jobs. In addition, we will also support the State in improving the quality of cotton cultivated here by promoting and encouraging use of better and mechanised technology from land development, cultivation, harvesting, ginning and storage of cotton, thereby helping Telangana farmers realise fair price for cotton." As a social responsibility in Covid times, Kitex garments Ltd would donate 1,50,000 pieces of PPE kits worth Rs 6 crore to the State Government.