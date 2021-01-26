Know Why GHMC Corporators Are Refusing To Take The Oath On February 11

GHMC polls are over and even rhe results came out long back. However, the swearing in of the new corporators has not yet completed. In the GHMC elections which were held in December last year, TRS bagged 56, BJP won 48 and MIM party captured 44 seats. With this, the government has finally finalized the time for the swearing in next month. However, the corporators want some time to swear in. Wondering why? Corporators are not ready to take the oath as it is the 'Amavasya'. The state election commission has already given the gazette for the swearing-in on February 11. But, some corporators are not going to swear in that day. The reason is that the day is the 'Amavasya'.

Some leaders are openly saying that they will be absent from the norm on that day due to the 'Amavasya'. The TRS leader, who is twice elected as a corporator, also said he would not start any work on the day of that day. He also says he will not take the oath on that day with the permission of the party elders. BJP corporators, on the other hand, are incensed over the government's decision. Begum Bazar BJP corporator J Shankar Yadav has criticized the CM for arranging the swearing-in ceremony on the 'Amavasya' day. BJP corporator Mahalakshmi Raman Gowd questioned why the government, which had demolished the secretariat due to structural flaws ignored their sentiments.

Already some corporators have gone to the GHMC headquarters and also expressed their objections on this. However, he alleged that CM KCR was listening to what MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The MIM corporators say they have no objection to being sworn in on February 11. Scholars are hearing another argument on this. Astrologers say that in some parts of the country the 'Amavasya' is considered a good day and in other states it is considered as a bad day. According to astrology, he explained that on February 11 all the planets were coming in the same row and that politicians felt that swearing in at this time was not good.