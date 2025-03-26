 Kodali Nani Hospitalized for Heart Attack Symptoms

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader, Kodali Nani, was rushed to Gachibowli AIG Hospital in Hyderabad early today after experiencing severe chest pain. Family members immediately took action when he fell seriously ill in the early hours of the morning.

At present, he is being treated in the ICU. His condition has sparked concern among his supporters and party members. As news of his hospitalization spread, numerous YSRCP fans, activists, and leaders arrived at the hospital to inquire about his health. Some even spoke with his family members and the medical staff to gather updates.

While the initial reports suggested that Kodali Nani had suffered a heart attack, doctors at AIG Hospital have clarified that his condition is being treated for a gastric issue. They have not confirmed a heart attack. This clarification comes after a wave of social media rumors about his health, including previous claims that he was battling cancer.

These rumors had circulated widely in recent months, with political opponents spreading unverified information about his health. Despite such claims, Kodali Nani remained politically active and continued his regular health checkups, which debunked earlier rumors about a serious illness.

Sources close to the leader now suggest that while there may be some truth to the chest pain and the hospitalization, it is not a heart attack, but rather a complication stemming from a gastric issue.

As the situation develops, family members and medical professionals are hopeful for his swift recovery. Supporters continue to await updates on his condition.