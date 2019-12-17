Kolhapur civic body team visits GHMC

Hyderabad: A team of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, led by Deputy Chairman Chaya Umesh Powar, comprising 10 members visited GHMC head office. Project Director Sowjanya and Project Officer Vijaya Laxmi gave a Powerpoint presentation on the developmental activities and welfare programmes taken up for women in the GHMC limits.

The officials explained welfare programmes to empower women with disabilities, distribution of tricycles, chairs, loan facilities to SHGs, activities of slum-level federations, town-level federations, interest-free loans, employment through skill training and placements to the youth, urban street vendors programme, construction of night shelters, health checkups to the poor and treatment at Basti Dawakhanas etc. Later, the visiting delegation visited shelter for homeless and interacted with the residents and also slum-level federation members at Golnaka.