Komatireddy dares KCR get public opinion on ground

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy dared KCR to come along with him for getting public opinion on the ground over Musi. He alleged that the BRS leaders KTR and Harish, who failed to undertake the Musi development works during the BRS regime, were now trying to instigate people.

The Minister, who represents Nalgonda Assembly constituency, was questioned as to what happened to the Rs 1,000 crore funds that were pumped into developing the Musi River. He said that the river that flows towards Nalgonda carries with it impurities impacting the health of those living in the vicinity.