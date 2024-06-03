Komatireddy drops a bombshell, says Harish met fmr State intel chief in US

Hyderabad: Minister for R&B and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday alleged that BRS senior leader T Harish Rao’s recent visit to the US was primarily focused on meeting with former State Intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is the main accused in the phone-tapping case.

Speaking to the media, the minister made the comment and challenged to prove their claims with evidence. He said Prabhakar Rao remains in the US on the excuse of medical treatment.

If he returns to India, he will spill the beans.

‘He may turn approver, thereby putting KCR’s entire family on the dock’.

The minister, while emphasising that KCR should not be referred to as a former CM and leader of opposition but as ‘rakshasa’, indulged in phone-tapping, an unprecedented act by those who are in power across the globe. He also alleged that the BRS leaders ran a racket and extorted money from businessmen and leaders while minting crores. “While keeping Prabhakar Rao, a retired employee, as a front, they ran a ‘rowdy gang’ which had Radhakishan Rao, Praneeth Rao, Bhujanga Rao, and Tirupatanna, amongst others,” he charged. Reddy claimed that he has the evidence to prove that Harish Rao met Prabhakar Rao in the US a week ago.