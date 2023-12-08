Konda Surekha: MPP, MLA and now a Minister

Hyderabad : Konda Surekha whose family enjoys massive influence in the erstwhile Warangal got the chance to be Minister this time. She had the portfolio under YSR’s government in Unified AP, after she was elected from Parkal in 2009.

Konda Surekha, a seasoned politician and MLA from Warangal East, took oath as a Minister in the newly formed Telangana government on Thursday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to her.

Born on August 19, 1965, Surekha’s political journey began in 1995 when she was elected as the President of Mandal Parishad (MPP). This early success marked the start of her long and active career in public service. Her political ascent continued with her election as the MLA for Shayampet in both the 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, she further solidified her position by winning the Parkal Assembly seat.

Within a few years of YS Rajashekar Reddy’s death she resigned from Congress in 2011. However, her political career continued to thrive as she emerged victorious from the Warangal East constituency on a BRS ticket in 2014.

In 2018, Surekha once again shifted her political allegiance, rejoining the Congress. This decision proved fruitful as she secured a resounding victory from Warangal East in the 2023 Assembly elections, paving the way for her current appointment as Minister.

Surekha’s long and varied political career has seen her serve in various capacities, from MPP to MLA and Minister.