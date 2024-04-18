Live
Konda Vishweshwar advocates for Ram Rajyam in Chevella
Rangareddy: In a symbolic gesture on the auspicious occasion of Sri Ram Navami, the BJP's Chevella parliamentary candidate, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, expressed his aspiration for Ram Rajyam in the Chevella region. Accompanied by Chevella BJP leaders and activists, he performed a special pooja at the Sitarampur Ram Temple in Shabad mandal of Chevella constituency.
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy addressed the media, emphasising the collective desire for a righteous democratic rule. He highlighted the significance of returning the lands belonging to the Sitarampur Ram Temple to the local community. Alleging that previous governments had allocated these lands to industrialists, he advocated for their permanent lease to farmers, ensuring the temple's income benefits the local populace.
During his visit to the Sitarampur temple, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy actively participated in the Sri Ram Navami celebrations, underscoring the cultural and spiritual importance of the occasion to the Chevella constituency.