KPHB flyover set to don pleasing looks

Kukatpally: Very soon the open space beneath the flyover at KPHB would have a public park where people can rest a while and relax themselves. GHMC Kukatpally Zone has undertaken development works to beautify the space beneath the flyover. This is the first time that the civic body is trying to develop such a park at the flyover.



Sai Prasad, Assistant Engineer, Kukatpally Zone, said, "There is an open space beneath flyovers and many times we have received complaints that locals dump the trash and dirtying the pillars. To prevent pasting of posters on pillars and defacing of walls, GHMC has planned to develop the public garden beneath the flyover. It would be the first of it is kind in GHMC."

Developing 2,200 square yard open space beneath the KPHB flyover and flooring would have a rocky texture. Around 3 000 to 4000 plants of 35 varieties species like ornamental plants, aromatic, flowering plants, medicinal plants would be planted to improve the air quality. Also, there is around 20 pillar, various colourful paintings in been done. The small park under the flyover would have some facilities that include a small pathway, a walking track, sitting benches, a cafeteria and a small library.

The estimated amount sanctioned for this project is Rs 56 lakh and work started in the first week of September and 90 per cent of the works have been completed. At present finishing touches are been given and by the last week of October works would be completed.







