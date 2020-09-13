KRMB finds fault with Telangana government over data sharing

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has questioned the Telangana State Government as to why it had failed to keep up its word in furnishing the information sought by it.



In a letter to Engineer in Chief, Irrigation department, KRMB Member-Secretary Harikesh Meena pointed out that the TS government had agreed to furnish the details of inflow data of river Krishna in the Telangana region, flood management and give monthly break up of designated allocations and utilisation of water in Telangana as per the latest agreements and interim arrangements from various projects by May 30.

The letter said, the matter was also discussed during the 12th KRMB meeting held on June 4. The board Chairman questioned the government for the delay in furnishing the data. The board officials made it clear that it would not hold next meeting on river water disputes unless the TS government submits the data which it had sought.

The KRMB asked the TS government to furnish at least the available hydrological data such as inflows and outflows and storage capacities of the projects immediately and to expedite the submission of other requisite data so that next meeting of the committee can be convened early and finalise the pending issues, KRMB said in its letter.