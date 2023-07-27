KTR asks BRS party leaders to help people in flood affected areas

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the party leaders to come to the rescue of the people facing inconvenience with heavy rains.

In the wake of incessant rains for the last one week in the state, the BRS working president asked the party leaders to help people in the villages. He asked the party leaders to concentrate on the flood affected areas especially in Warangal district and provide relief material.

He said that the government was working with dedication to set right the things after the devastation because of heavy rains. He asked party leaders to assist the official machinary in relief measures as responsible party leaders.