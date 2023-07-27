KTR asks BRS party leaders to help people in flood affected areas

Live
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the party leaders to come to the rescue of the people facing inconvenience with...
Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the party leaders to come to the rescue of the people facing inconvenience with heavy rains.
In the wake of incessant rains for the last one week in the state, the BRS working president asked the party leaders to help people in the villages. He asked the party leaders to concentrate on the flood affected areas especially in Warangal district and provide relief material.
He said that the government was working with dedication to set right the things after the devastation because of heavy rains. He asked party leaders to assist the official machinary in relief measures as responsible party leaders.
