KTR asks water board to speed up construction of STPs

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Ram Rao on Monday directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials to speed up the construction works of new STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) in the city.

Holding a review meeting with the water board officials and Managing Director Dana Kishore, the Minister said that the surrounding areas near STPs should be developed with the making of green parks. He directed the water board officials to identify areas near Outer Ring Road (ORR) with high population density and make estimations for the construction of more new STPs.

KTR asked the officials to complete the works near ORR phase two within the year 2022. The water board has undertaken phase- II of the ORR village project at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.