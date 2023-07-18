Live
KTR does not have stature to criticise Rahul Gandhi: Ponguleti
Hyderabad: Former MP and the Congress party leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday lashed out at State minister KTR and said that the minister did not have the stature to criticise their party leader Rahul Gandhi.
He termed the comments of KTR against Rahul Gandhi as meaningless.
He asked KTR to know about agriculture sector before talking about Rahul Gandhi. He said that the comments of KTR against Rahul Gandhi were laughable and added that Rahul Gandhi has wealth of knowledge about all the issues related to the country including the agriculture sector.
