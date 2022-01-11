KTR equates visiting BJP leaders to political tourists

Hyderabad: Asserting that TRS meant 'Telangana Rythu Samithi', party's working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said the State government had spent Rs 2.71 lakh crore only on the agricultural sector in the last seven years.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, Rao termed the BJP leaders coming to the State as political tourists. He advised them not to make irresponsible statements and dared them for an open debate on the development and welfare activities.

On Rythu Bandhu, he said 65 lakh farmers got benefited from the scheme. "When so many schemes were being implemented in the State for farmers, some political tourists were speaking irresponsibly," quipped Rama Rao. The TRS leader said farmers faced tough times during the undivided Andhra Pradesh. "The State was not only number one in terms of alphabetical order, but was also in suicides of farmers.

The suicides have decreased as per the National Crime Records Bureau. The farmers used to migrate for employment, but now there is reverse migration," he claimed. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao showed the way to 'directionless' farmers by taking up schemes like Rythu Bandhu, which is now being implemented in other States.with different names. The Rythu Bandhu money was also deposited in the accounts of Congress and BJP leaders. They are utilising them but criticising the scheme, he said.

The TRS working president claimed that the government waived loans of over 4 lakh farmers so far. Though the Congress party promised to waive Rs 2 lakh loans, people did not believe it. The Rythu Bheema has become a shield for farmers as the government spent Rs 3,205 crore as premium. The State is witnessing four revolutions including Green, White, Pink and Blue with the production of agriculture, livestock and others increasing, he said. KTRdared the BJP leaders to come for an open debate on agriculture benefits to farmers. "We are releasing white papers not black laws. You can come as political tourists, it will be beneficial to the State, but you should speak responsibly. Talk only if you have statistics to support your comments," said KTR, calling the NDA as 'No Data Available'.