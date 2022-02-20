KTR for facelift to Gandipet Lake

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked the officials to focus more on the development and beautification of Gandipet Lake in the city. He was reviewing various programmes and projects of HMDA at the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited office at Nanakramguda. During the meeting, details were sought from the officials on the infrastructure projects being undertaken under HMDA and also the future plans. The minister specially discussed the conservation of ponds under HMDA.

On this occasion, the minister conducted a video conference with the experts on the management of lake development and beautification activities. A special plan should be drawn up for the conservation of these lakes by the HMDA and the GHMC officials so that there would not be any problems in the future. In this regard, he reminded that development and conservation programmes were already already undertaken at large ponds such as Gandipet under HMDA limits. He asserted that Gandipet should turn into a serene place to visit for the people of the city.

The Minister also conducted a review on various issues like strengthening of radial roads under HMDA, Musi rejuvenation, construction of bridges over Musi, HMDA land pooling plans, construction of logistics parks etc.