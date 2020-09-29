KTR holds daylong meet with Ministers, MLAs on land issues

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the MLAs to encourage citizens to participate in the uploading programme of non-agricultural properties on Dharani portal in their constituencies.

The MA&UD Minister had a day-long meeting with the Ministers and MLAs on the public issues in municipalities here on Monday. Rama Rao said that the government was trying to bring solutions to the title rights of the citizens living in towns in the State.

He pointed out that there were more litigations on title rights in municipal areas rather than the rural areas. "There are many reasons for these litigations. The government has provided relief to the people, who are staying on the government properties for decades by bringing GO 58, 59. Still there are some problems in the towns. The government will solve their issues in municipalities," said Rama Rao.

The Minister called upon the people of the State to come forward and support the government, which is trying to make entry of every inch of land in records and safeguarding their properties.

Already the government has started uploading the non-agricultural properties into Dharani portal, he said, asking the Ministers and MLAs to supervise the programme.

The Ministers and MLAs handed over the available data relating to the revenue and land related issues in their towns and constituencies to the Municipal Minister and they would be giving more details by Tuesday.