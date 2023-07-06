KTR holds review meeting on Ward Office System

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday advised theGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials to be prepared in all aspects in view of the current monsoon season. He held a review meeting on the Ward Office System with senior GHMC officials.

The meeting was attended by GHMC zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and senior officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), among others. The minister advised the GHMC officials to work in coordination with other departments to address the situations that arise during rain. He wanted them to take measures to encourage people to utilise the system, how to further improve it, and other aspects. Rao said the response from citizens to the Ward Office System has gradually improved; he advised officials to take initiatives to bring the system closer to people.

KTR suggested that programmes be taken up in partnership with the Resident Welfare Associations. He asked officials to coordinate with women's organisations and other associations to promote the system.

Rao said the government believes that goals of the department can only be achieved with participation of citizens. He advised officials to remember that more people would approach the ward offices when they are convinced that the system is working. He said the system was established to constantly improve the civic services provided to people. Asking officials to give top priority to sanitation management, Rao said a meeting has to be organised with sanitation staff who play a crucial role. He directed officials to hold lunch meetings with the sanitation staff, appreciate their services and guide them on measures to be taken to further improve cleanliness in the city.