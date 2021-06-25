KTR inaugurates COVID control room in Hyderabad

Minister of IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated COVID control room here at Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare Centre at Vengalrao Nagar in Hyderabad.

Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary for IT Jayesh Ranjan were present.

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao said in a tweet that the facility has been developed to help the people efficiently in the view of third wave and other corona related issues.

"The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war. Will be inaugurating a well equipped COVID control room today. This facility has been developed to assist citizens efficiently in the event of a third wave & other Corona related issues," he tweeted.

"The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war"



Will be inaugurating a well equipped COVID control room today. This facility has been developed to assist citizens efficiently in the event of a third wave & other Corona related issues #TelanganaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/6JP2dyx55z — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 25, 2021



