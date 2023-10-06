Live
- Education Minister launches Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme at ZPHS, Raviryala
- ZRUCC member seeks Vande Bharat express from Tirupati to Mysore
- Tirupati NCC cadets excel at All India Thal Sainik camp
- New Delhi: High Court refuses to entertain PIL to ban dangerous dog breeds
- PL Sector Report: Capital Goods - Jul-Sep’23 Earnings Preview – Healthy outlook; margin revival visible
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Oct 6
- New Delhi: High Court issues notice to 24 banks on delayed responses in fraud probe
- Media panel visits temples constructed under TTD SRIVANI
- Tirupati: Re-elect Jagan as CM, asks Mohith Reddy
- Visakhapatnam: 4TH edition of National Moot Court Competition begins at GITAM
KTR inaugurates Lake Front park in Kukatpally
Hyderabad: Minister MA&UD K T Rama Rao inaugurated Lake front park of Rangadhamuni Cheruvu (IDL Lake) at Kukatpally on Thursday.
The HMDA developed the park with elements like pathways with paver blocks, cobblestone, softscape and granite flooring on the main bund. It has stepped and cubicle seating, while sculptures stand as other attractions. The expenditure incurred on beautification is Rs 9.8 cr. While for the civil works and landscaping the HMDA has spent Rs 7.6 cr and Rs 38.52 lakhs respectively.
