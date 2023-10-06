  • Menu
KTR inaugurates Lake Front park in Kukatpally

KTR inaugurates Lake Front park in Kukatpally
Hyderabad: Minister MA&UD K T Rama Rao inaugurated Lake front park of Rangadhamuni Cheruvu (IDL Lake) at Kukatpally on Thursday.




The HMDA developed the park with elements like pathways with paver blocks, cobblestone, softscape and granite flooring on the main bund. It has stepped and cubicle seating, while sculptures stand as other attractions. The expenditure incurred on beautification is Rs 9.8 cr. While for the civil works and landscaping the HMDA has spent Rs 7.6 cr and Rs 38.52 lakhs respectively.

