KTR inaugurates Nayani Steel Bridge at Indira park in Hyderabad

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR inaugurated the Steel bridge at Indira park named after former minister Naini Narsimha Reddy on Saturday. The steel Bridge, which is 2.25 km long and consists of four lanes.was built by Rs. 450 crore.





After the inauguration of the steel bridge, Minister KTR mentioned that it has been named after Narsimha Reddy. He said that the construction of this bridge is expected to address traffic issues, providing a solution to the congestion problems in the area. He said that the bridge marks the 36th project in the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP). The minister also expressed a commitment to undertake further development programs in Hyderabad, aiming to elevate the city's development to an international level.

The availability of this bridge is expected to alleviate traffic issues at VST Junction, RTC Cross Roads, and Indira Park Cross Road. The road constructed by the steel bridge witnesses the daily movement of one lakh vehicles. Typically, it takes around 30 to 40 minutes for vehicles coming from Telugu Thalli flyover to reach destinations such as OU and Nallakunta due to heavy traffic and multiple junctions.

However, with the new steel bridge, the travel time from Lower Tank Bund to VST is reduced to just 5 minutes, resulting in a time-saving of 25 minutes for a half-hour journey. Motorists are delighted with this development. Additionally, the family members of former minister Naini Narsimha Reddy expressed their gratitude to the government for naming the project after him.



